$8.16 EPS Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings of $8.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.20. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $6.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $34.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.78 to $35.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $36.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.43 to $38.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

Lam Research stock opened at $725.46 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $473.32 and a 1 year high of $731.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $654.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

