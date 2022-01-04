$842.45 Million in Sales Expected for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post sales of $842.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $875.00 million and the lowest is $787.16 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $496.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $828.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRG shares. Aegis upped their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Franchise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Franchise Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Franchise Group by 149.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 123,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $1.84 on Monday, hitting $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 244,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,012. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 49.80%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

