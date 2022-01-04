A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Up 53.6% in December

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.48. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.61 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMKBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

