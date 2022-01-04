AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 18,000.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.02. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.75 million. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that AAC Technologies will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.