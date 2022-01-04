Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Down 73.1% in December

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the November 30th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,429. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAF. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 623.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

