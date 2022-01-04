Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Down 67.3% in December

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the November 30th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ACP opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $3,457,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $116,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 228.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 103,755 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $287,000.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

