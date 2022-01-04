Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Acme United has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

ACU stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Acme United has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acme United stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acme United were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

