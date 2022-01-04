Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

NASDAQ:ABOS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. 5,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,761,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,492,000. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

