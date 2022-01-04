Addison Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.0% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 623.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64,910 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.