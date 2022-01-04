Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) shares traded down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.76. 3,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 385,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $549.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Andrew Sinclair bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.