AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.75. AdvanSix has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $50.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.