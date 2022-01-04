Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ATEYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advantest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Advantest stock opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average is $89.23. Advantest has a one year low of $74.68 and a one year high of $105.10.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

