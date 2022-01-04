Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 318 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.62. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $158.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

