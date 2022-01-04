Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 13.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth about $1,285,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 11.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 66.1% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLRY stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.39. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. Tilray’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. lowered their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

