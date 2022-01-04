Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SUMO. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 7,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $101,692.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,778 shares of company stock worth $2,063,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUMO opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

