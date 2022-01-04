Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $241.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

