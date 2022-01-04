Adviser Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

VEU stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

