Adviser Investments LLC Sells 32 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Equinix by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after acquiring an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,942,000 after purchasing an additional 91,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $836.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.02, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $810.49 and a 200-day moving average of $815.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.