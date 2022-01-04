Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 21,730 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $18,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.