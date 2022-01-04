Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $19.67 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $19,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLG opened at $373.67 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $278.17 and a one year high of $374.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.29.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

