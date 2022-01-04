Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 171,222 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $300,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.50. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

