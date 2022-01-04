Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $21,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF opened at $148.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $96.98 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.58.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

