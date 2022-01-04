Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 20,015 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,405 shares of company stock worth $14,792,460 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

