Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,205 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $20,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,197,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,410,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,032,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after buying an additional 73,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 341,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 55,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41.

