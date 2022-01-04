Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 65,360 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 945.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,360 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $80,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 318.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 480.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 49,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 40,705 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 780.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 93,289 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

