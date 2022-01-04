Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $211,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $627.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $636.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.75.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

