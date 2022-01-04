Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,168 shares of company stock worth $26,323,257. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $487.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $522.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm's products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training.

