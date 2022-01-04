Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,523.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $315.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.92. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $318.82.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.573 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

