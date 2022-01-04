Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 28,434 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,434 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,566,000 after buying an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,479 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,187,000 after purchasing an additional 488,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62.

