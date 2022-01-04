AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 28.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $379.87 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 144.44 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.75.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

