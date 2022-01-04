AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $244.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.12 and its 200 day moving average is $296.40. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.12.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

