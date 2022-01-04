AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,083,000 after purchasing an additional 264,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,965,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,851,000 after purchasing an additional 124,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,453,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

NYSE BIP opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

