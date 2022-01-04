AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 59.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $16.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

