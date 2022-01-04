AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,216 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after purchasing an additional 176,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 430.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 88,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.48. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.12 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.22%.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $1,875,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $1,145,503.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.