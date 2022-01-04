AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,397 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.15. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $97.90.

