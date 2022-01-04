AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR stock opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.91 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

