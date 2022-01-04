AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AerSale Corp. provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The company’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance. AerSale Corp., formerly known as Monocle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. 128,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,632. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

