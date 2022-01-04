Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $915,000 Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 42.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 43.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

