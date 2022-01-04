Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.77. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.41.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

