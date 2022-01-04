Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,233 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tobam bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

