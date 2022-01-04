Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 589 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 33.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in RH by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth $56,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RH opened at $538.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $598.64 and its 200 day moving average is $652.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 12 month low of $411.88 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

