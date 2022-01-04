AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 9.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 22.7% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $224.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

