Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $707,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,157 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

