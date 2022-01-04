AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after buying an additional 312,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.78. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

