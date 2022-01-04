AIA Group Ltd Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Cintas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cintas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $424.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.