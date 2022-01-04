AIA Group Ltd Has $404,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $235.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.15 and its 200 day moving average is $222.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.