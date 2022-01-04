AIA Group Ltd Has $482,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after buying an additional 1,140,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE SCHW opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.