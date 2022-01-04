AIA Group Ltd Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after buying an additional 59,747 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

NYSE PPG opened at $170.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.25. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

