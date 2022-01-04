AIA Group Ltd Takes $349,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $285,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

