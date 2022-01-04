AiLink Token Market Cap Tops $535,112.91 (ALI)

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One AiLink Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AiLink Token has a total market capitalization of $535,112.91 and approximately $2,135.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AiLink Token has traded up 159.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.76 or 0.00387185 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010512 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000958 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.47 or 0.01335240 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

AiLink Token is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in . AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AiLink Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AiLink Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

